Taos council bans plastic bags

Posted Wednesday, March 11, 2020 1:47 pm

Be sure to get your reusable shopping bags out in the next few months.

During a Tuesday (March 10) meeting the town of Taos Council voted to rid the town of commerical single-use plastic bags and styrofoam boxes.

The council unanimously passed an ordinance effectively banning the use of single-use plastic bags along with styrofoam materials from businesses in Taos. The ordinance becomes effective in 90 days, which gives businesses some time to make the switch from plastic to another material. Plastic bags used to pick up after dogs and for newspapers were exempted from the ban.

“I don't really think this is about the plastic bags,” said councilor Nathaniel Evans. “I think this is about changing our habits.”

After discussing the issue with members of the community at a workshop meeting Monday (March 9), the council decided to vote on the ordinance, which also banned the uses of plastic straws and stir sticks.

The council allowed 180 days before the ban of straws and stir sticks goes into the effect. Fast food franchise owners spoke at the meeting and said they have to buy from their distributor’s list of goods and would check to see if a compostable or eco-friendly option was available.

Councilor George ‘Fritz’ Hahn suggested the council keep the ordinance simple and amended the motion to ban just the bags and styrofoam, but not impose a fine for customers who don't bring their own reuseable totes. Other councilors agreed and removed a $.10 fine per bag.

The ordinance defines a single use plastic bag as any carry out bag made of plastic that is not made for continuous use. Grocery stores often utilize this type of plastic bag for customers to take home their groceries.

Bags often end up in the environment and have become a litter problem in Taos over the past few years. The plastic can harm wildlife who ingest it and doesn't break down into useable compost.

Both Albuquerque and Santa Fe have passed similar laws regarding plastic bags and some businesses are already adjusting to the switch.

Albertsons in Taos no longer provides plastic bags for their customers and other stores are encouraging shoppers to bring their own reusable bags.

Opponents of the ban spoke Monday during the workshop meeting and expressed concerns with moving away from plastic.

“I remember when I was a little girl and we were all using paper bags and then we stopped because we wanted to save the trees,” said business owner Luela Chacon. “So are we going to go back to paper bags and have another problem with the trees?”

Supporters like the advocacy group Plastic Free Taos said they will be hosting pop up events for the community to help move shoppers and businesses away from plastic dependance.

“This is going to be a process,” said Mayor Dan Barrone. “We want to have as much public input as we can.”