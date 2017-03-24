Joe Quanchello Joe I. Quanchello Age 81, of Picuris Pueblo, passed away surrounded by loved ones at Loveless Medic- al Center in Albuquerque, NM on Ash Wednesday, March 1, 2017, after a long …

Shirley Mondragon PRISCILLA T. GARCIA, 70, a resident of Questa, formerly of Ranchitos, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Silviano and Adela Trujillo; brothers, Isaac …

Paul Beyreuther Paul A. R. Beyreuther passed away March 14, 2017 at the age of 78 at his home in Chicago. He was the beloved husband of Merrily (née Copeland). Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. He …

Rita Valdez Rita Valdez Romero passed away on March 2, 2017 in Pueblo, Co. surround by her family. She was born in Taos, NM to Manuel and Azucena Valdez on Feb. 6,1942 and raised in La Loma. She moved too Santa …

JoAnn Martin JoAnn Martin of El Rito passed away March 17, 2017. She was 87. A rancher, gardener and home maker, she was active with the church and schools of her community.

Doris A. Montoya Doris A. Montoya, 78 of Des Montes, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2017, lovingly surrounded by her family. Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Ismael Garcia and Annie Oakeley Garcia; …

Arturo “Homie” Martinez Arturo “Homie” Martinez, 76, of Arroyo Hondo passed away on March 10, 2017. He is preceded in death by his son, Mark Martinez, parents, Jose Dilio and Cidelia Martinez and brother, …

Christine L. Tiernan Christine L. Tiernan age 66, daughter of Charles Wallace and Louise D. Tiernan, died peacefully at home in Arroyo Hondo, N.M. on February 19th of an apparent heart attack. She is survived by her son, …

James “Jimmy” Martinez James “Jimmy” Martinez, age 53, passed away unexpectedly 03/08/17. He is preceded in death by his parents Alfonso and Helen Martinez, Loren Martinez (sister in-law), and Christopher …